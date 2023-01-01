$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke
SV ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
145,259KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV9GT652781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,259 KM
Vehicle Description
BRAND NEW FACTORY NISSAN TRANSMISSION * BLUETOOTH * 1.6L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, SV * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * HEATED SEATS * REVERSE CAMERA * 17" ALLOY WHEELS ON NEWER MICHELIN TIRES *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
2016 Nissan Juke