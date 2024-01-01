Menu
<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera</b><br> <br> This 2016 Nissan JUKE is for sale today. <br> <br>Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. Its a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, its a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 99,144 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our JUKEs trim level is SL. This Juke SL is packed with desirable features while still being a good value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with navigation, SiriusXM, and Rockford Fosgate premium audio, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a power moonroof, leather seats which are heated in front, a 360-degree camera, automatic temperature control, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2016 Nissan Juke

99,144 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke

SL

2016 Nissan Juke

SL

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

99,144KM
Used
VIN JN8AF5MV0GT660882

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 99,144 KM

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera

This 2016 Nissan JUKE is for sale today.

Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 99,144 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our JUKE's trim level is SL. This Juke SL is packed with desirable features while still being a good value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with navigation, SiriusXM, and Rockford Fosgate premium audio, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a power moonroof, leather seats which are heated in front, a 360-degree camera, automatic temperature control, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Nissan Juke