$16,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
191,834KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MH9GN134360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5246A
- Mileage 191,834 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!
This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 191,834 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Murano Platinum is a portrait of luxury. It comes with a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2016 Nissan Murano