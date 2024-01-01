$16,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
192,256KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD9HJ354633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 192,256 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH * REMOTE START * 3.6L V6, AUTO, AWD, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * 18" ALLOY WHEELS *
7 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH * REMOTE START * 3.6L V6, AUTO, AWD, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * 18" ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
2017 Chevrolet Traverse