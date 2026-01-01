$13,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Express
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
278,235KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT9HS724466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 278,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice running truck, even with the higher mileage. Will come with Brand New LT Tires. Brand New Brakes front and back. Valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change. Powertrain warranty options available. Taxes and licence extra.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
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$13,900
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Clean And Shine Auto Sales
905-688-2542
2017 RAM 1500