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<p>Nice running truck, even with the higher mileage. Will come with Brand New LT Tires. Brand New Brakes front and back. Valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change. Powertrain warranty options available. Taxes and licence extra.</p>

2017 RAM 1500

278,235 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle
14455564

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
278,235KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT9HS724466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 278,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice running truck, even with the higher mileage. Will come with Brand New LT Tires. Brand New Brakes front and back. Valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change. Powertrain warranty options available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
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905-688-2542

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$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

2017 RAM 1500