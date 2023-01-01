2017 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 7 2 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10467375

10467375 Stock #: 10915

10915 VIN: 2T3BFREV7HW668773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,729 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.