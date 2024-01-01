$22,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat CC
Wolfsburg - Low Mileage
2017 Volkswagen Passat CC
Wolfsburg - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
57,536KM
Used
VIN WVWEU7AN6HE505827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2017 Volkswagen CC is for sale today.
Part coupe, part sedan: the epitome of a well-appointed vehicle. This 2017 Volkswagen CC is generously outfitted and powerful coming standard with a wealth of technology along with delivering sports-tuned driving dynamics. Its a well-polished standout in a sea of sameness. All this added value comes with a remarkably affordable price making this Volkswagen CC hard to pass up. This low mileage sedan has just 57,536 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our CC's trim level is Wolfsburg. A four door coupe styled sedan with amazing curb appeal and a comfortable interior anyone can enjoy. This and more is what the 2017 Volkswagen CC offers. It comes with front fog lamps, navigation, 10 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth and USB inputs, Homelink, App-Connect smartphone integration, heated power front sports seats, proximity key for entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front air conditioning, Nappa leather seat trim, a back up camera and a impressive number of passenger safety airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Volkswagen Passat CC