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<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>The Perfect Family Road Trip Machine Is Here</strong></p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Experience the ultimate in family transportation with this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan—a spacious, reliable minivan built for comfort and convenience on every journey.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Key Features & Benefits:</strong></p><ul><li>Spacious 3rd row bench seating for up to 7 passengers</li><li>Reverse camera for confident, safe backing up</li><li>Climate control with air conditioning and rear defrost for year-round comfort</li><li>Cruise control and power steering for effortless highway driving</li><li>Tire pressure monitoring system keeps you safe on every trip</li><li>AM/FM/CD radio to entertain the whole family</li><li>Heated mirrors and power windows/locks/mirrors for modern convenience</li><li>Traction control for confident handling in various weather conditions</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan delivers exceptional seating flexibility with its spacious 3-row bench configuration, allowing you to comfortably fit the entire family plus friends. Combined with the reverse camera system, youll navigate parking lots and driveways with confidence, while the dual combo keys ensure everyone in the household can easily access the vehicle.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This minivan is designed for busy families, soccer parents, and road-trip enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on comfort or safety. Whether youre hauling kids to weekend activities, taking a cross-country vacation, or simply need reliable daily transportation for a growing family, the Grand Caravan transforms every drive into a pleasant experience. The traction control and tire pressure monitoring system provide peace of mind, while features like heated mirrors and rear defrost ensure youre prepared for any season.</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14143339

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXJR155838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect Family Road Trip Machine Is Here

Experience the ultimate in family transportation with this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan—a spacious, reliable minivan built for comfort and convenience on every journey.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Spacious 3rd row bench seating for up to 7 passengers
  • Reverse camera for confident, safe backing up
  • Climate control with air conditioning and rear defrost for year-round comfort
  • Cruise control and power steering for effortless highway driving
  • Tire pressure monitoring system keeps you safe on every trip
  • AM/FM/CD radio to entertain the whole family
  • Heated mirrors and power windows/locks/mirrors for modern convenience
  • Traction control for confident handling in various weather conditions

The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan delivers exceptional seating flexibility with its spacious 3-row bench configuration, allowing you to comfortably fit the entire family plus friends. Combined with the reverse camera system, you'll navigate parking lots and driveways with confidence, while the dual combo keys ensure everyone in the household can easily access the vehicle.

This minivan is designed for busy families, soccer parents, and road-trip enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on comfort or safety. Whether you're hauling kids to weekend activities, taking a cross-country vacation, or simply need reliable daily transportation for a growing family, the Grand Caravan transforms every drive into a pleasant experience. The traction control and tire pressure monitoring system provide peace of mind, while features like heated mirrors and rear defrost ensure you're prepared for any season.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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905-984-XXXX

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905-984-5094

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$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan