$14,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Perfect Family Road Trip Machine Is Here
Experience the ultimate in family transportation with this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan—a spacious, reliable minivan built for comfort and convenience on every journey.
Key Features & Benefits:
- Spacious 3rd row bench seating for up to 7 passengers
- Reverse camera for confident, safe backing up
- Climate control with air conditioning and rear defrost for year-round comfort
- Cruise control and power steering for effortless highway driving
- Tire pressure monitoring system keeps you safe on every trip
- AM/FM/CD radio to entertain the whole family
- Heated mirrors and power windows/locks/mirrors for modern convenience
- Traction control for confident handling in various weather conditions
The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan delivers exceptional seating flexibility with its spacious 3-row bench configuration, allowing you to comfortably fit the entire family plus friends. Combined with the reverse camera system, you'll navigate parking lots and driveways with confidence, while the dual combo keys ensure everyone in the household can easily access the vehicle.
This minivan is designed for busy families, soccer parents, and road-trip enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on comfort or safety. Whether you're hauling kids to weekend activities, taking a cross-country vacation, or simply need reliable daily transportation for a growing family, the Grand Caravan transforms every drive into a pleasant experience. The traction control and tire pressure monitoring system provide peace of mind, while features like heated mirrors and rear defrost ensure you're prepared for any season.
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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