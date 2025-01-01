Menu
<p>Nice compact little SUV. Clean and very well maintained. Runs and drives excellent. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change, brand new front and rear brakes, brand new spark plugs and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Trax

195,026 KM

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,026KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB9KL197863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice compact little SUV. Clean and very well maintained. Runs and drives excellent. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change, brand new front and rear brakes, brand new spark plugs and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

2019 Chevrolet Trax