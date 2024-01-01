$22,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
ST AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
234,123KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP8KBC52491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, SYNC, Automatic Emergency Braking, 4G LTE, Proximity Key, Power Seats, Push Button Start
This 2019 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 234,123 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is ST AWD. Stepping up to this Ford Edge ST is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with an impressive list of aggressive features including unique aluminum wheels, exclusive exterior styling and a black front grille, a Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker premium sound system, power rear liftgate, heated leather seats with Miko suede inserts, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP8KBC52491.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Packages
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Ford Edge