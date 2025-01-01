Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, Front Wheel Drive, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up-Camera, Keyless Entry, P. Mirrors, New Brakes, Only 177,825 Kms, Asking $12,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</span></p>

2019 Ford Escape

177,825 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

S, Front Wheel Drive, New Brakes, Back-Up-Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12940487

2019 Ford Escape

S, Front Wheel Drive, New Brakes, Back-Up-Camera

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1757093305
  2. 1757093306
  3. 1757093306
  4. 1757093306
  5. 1757093306
  6. 1757093306
  7. 1757093306
  8. 1757093306
  9. 1757093305
  10. 1757093305
  11. 1757093305
  12. 1757093305
  13. 1757093305
  14. 1757093305
  15. 1757093305
  16. 1757093305
  17. 1757093305
  18. 1757093305
  19. 1757093306
  20. 1757093306
  21. 1757093306
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F73KUC17068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,825 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Front Wheel Drive, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up-Camera, Keyless Entry, P. Mirrors, New Brakes, Only 177,825 Kms, Asking $12,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Escape S, Front Wheel Drive, New Brakes, Back-Up-Camera for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Ford Escape S, Front Wheel Drive, New Brakes, Back-Up-Camera 177,825 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, V8 257,570 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan BRAUN COMPANION VAN, HANDICAP EQUIPPED for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan BRAUN COMPANION VAN, HANDICAP EQUIPPED 135,572 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2019 Ford Escape