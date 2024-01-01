$23,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2019 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
201,227KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F81KGA65537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Fog Lights, 4G LTE
This 2019 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 201,227 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Sony audio system. It also features larger aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a rear and front view camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F81KGA65537.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Ford Explorer