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2019 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD
2019 Honda Pilot
Black Edition AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
127,501KM
VIN 5FNYF6H05KB506114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Video Entertainment, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Honda Pilot is for sale today.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2019 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2019 Honda Pilot.
This SUV has 127,501 km. It's Crystal Black Pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Black Edition AWD. This Black Edition Pilot adds a lot of beautiful and aggressive blacked out styling to the best interior features like second row captains chairs, panoramic moonroof, cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2019 Honda Pilot is for sale today.
With a highly flexible interior, an excellent extremely comfortable ride quality and loads of active safety gear, the 2019 Honda Pilot should be at the top of your list when looking for a new family SUV. It offers an exceptional blend of utility, comfort, and safety making it an essential vehicle for a busy family life. If your family needs a new partner in their antics, look no further than this 2019 Honda Pilot.
This SUV has 127,501 km. It's Crystal Black Pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Black Edition AWD. This Black Edition Pilot adds a lot of beautiful and aggressive blacked out styling to the best interior features like second row captains chairs, panoramic moonroof, cooled front seats, How Much Farther? app, rear entertainment with video playback and HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi hotspot, premium audio, wireless charging, hands free power liftgate, CabinTalk PA system, ambient interior lighting, 115V power outlet, rain sensing wipers, and power folding side mirrors. The interior is also loaded navigation, leather heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, Bluetooth, audio display, and Siri EyesFree. Driver assistance technology is here in truckloads with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot display, adaptive cruise, a 7 inch driver information interface, and automatic highbeams.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Honda Pilot