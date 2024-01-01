$18,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Optima
LX AUTO
2019 Kia Optima
LX AUTO
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
137,598KM
Used
VIN 5XXGT4L32KG288656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Aluminum Wheels
This 2019 Kia Optima is for sale today.
This 2019 Kia Optima has come a long way with numerous up-scale features and a truly comfortable and spacious luxurious interior that is decadent in many ways. Elegant and well designed both inside and out, this Kia Optima is an amazing and versatile sedan that can be both your road toy and your family car in one smart vehicle.This sedan has 137,598 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Optima's trim level is LX Auto. This Kia Optima comes with a lot of great features like lane keep assist, driver attention alerts, and active forward collision mitigation for driver assistance and added safety. The interior is comfortable and well designed with heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB input, and a rear view camera. The exterior is stylish and showstopping with high beam assist, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, and heated side mirrors with turn signals.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height-adjustable driver and passenger seats and driver seat power lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
360 Camera Monitoring System Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: 205/65R16
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8" display audio, AUX/USB input and dual 12V charging ports
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Sportmatic
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2019 Kia Optima