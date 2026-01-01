$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
EX
2019 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover Urban Driving Redefined with This Stylish 2019 Kia SOUL EX
Transform your daily commute into an adventure with this versatile and feature-packed 2019 Kia SOUL EX that combines practicality with modern convenience.
Key Features & Benefits:
- Advanced reverse camera keeps you safe and confident when backing up
- Cruise control and traction control for smooth, controlled driving in any condition
- Heated front seats provide comfort during cold weather months
- Comprehensive power amenities (windows, locks, mirrors) at your fingertips
- Satellite radio access plus AM/FM for endless entertainment options
- Adjustable steering wheel customizes your driving position for maximum comfort
- Fog lights enhance visibility in challenging weather conditions
- Climate control with air conditioning maintains your ideal cabin temperature
Superior Comfort Meets Smart Technology
The 2019 SOUL EX delivers exceptional comfort with heated front seats that warm you on chilly mornings, while the adjustable steering wheel ensures the perfect driving position for any body type. The reverse camera eliminates guesswork when parking or backing up, giving you the confidence to navigate tight spaces safely. Combined with satellite radio and premium AM/FM reception, every drive becomes an enjoyable experience.
Perfect for the Modern, Active Driver
This SOUL EX is ideal for young professionals, small families, and anyone seeking a reliable daily driver that doesn't compromise on style or functionality. Whether you're navigating city streets, cruising highways, or tackling unpredictable weather, this vehicle adapts to your lifestyle while keeping you connected, comfortable, and in control.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
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