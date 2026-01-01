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<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Discover Urban Driving Redefined with This Stylish 2019 Kia SOUL EX</strong></p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Transform your daily commute into an adventure with this versatile and feature-packed 2019 Kia SOUL EX that combines practicality with modern convenience.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Key Features & Benefits:</strong></p><ul><li>Advanced reverse camera keeps you safe and confident when backing up</li><li>Cruise control and traction control for smooth, controlled driving in any condition</li><li>Heated front seats provide comfort during cold weather months</li><li>Comprehensive power amenities (windows, locks, mirrors) at your fingertips</li><li>Satellite radio access plus AM/FM for endless entertainment options</li><li>Adjustable steering wheel customizes your driving position for maximum comfort</li><li>Fog lights enhance visibility in challenging weather conditions</li><li>Climate control with air conditioning maintains your ideal cabin temperature</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Superior Comfort Meets Smart Technology</strong><br>The 2019 SOUL EX delivers exceptional comfort with heated front seats that warm you on chilly mornings, while the adjustable steering wheel ensures the perfect driving position for any body type. The reverse camera eliminates guesswork when parking or backing up, giving you the confidence to navigate tight spaces safely. Combined with satellite radio and premium AM/FM reception, every drive becomes an enjoyable experience.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0><strong>Perfect for the Modern, Active Driver</strong><br>This SOUL EX is ideal for young professionals, small families, and anyone seeking a reliable daily driver that doesnt compromise on style or functionality. Whether youre navigating city streets, cruising highways, or tackling unpredictable weather, this vehicle adapts to your lifestyle while keeping you connected, comfortable, and in control.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li><li>*** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:<br><a href=”http://www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></li></ul>

2019 Kia Soul

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14143345

2019 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A54K7911244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover Urban Driving Redefined with This Stylish 2019 Kia SOUL EX

Transform your daily commute into an adventure with this versatile and feature-packed 2019 Kia SOUL EX that combines practicality with modern convenience.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Advanced reverse camera keeps you safe and confident when backing up
  • Cruise control and traction control for smooth, controlled driving in any condition
  • Heated front seats provide comfort during cold weather months
  • Comprehensive power amenities (windows, locks, mirrors) at your fingertips
  • Satellite radio access plus AM/FM for endless entertainment options
  • Adjustable steering wheel customizes your driving position for maximum comfort
  • Fog lights enhance visibility in challenging weather conditions
  • Climate control with air conditioning maintains your ideal cabin temperature

Superior Comfort Meets Smart Technology
The 2019 SOUL EX delivers exceptional comfort with heated front seats that warm you on chilly mornings, while the adjustable steering wheel ensures the perfect driving position for any body type. The reverse camera eliminates guesswork when parking or backing up, giving you the confidence to navigate tight spaces safely. Combined with satellite radio and premium AM/FM reception, every drive becomes an enjoyable experience.

Perfect for the Modern, Active Driver
This SOUL EX is ideal for young professionals, small families, and anyone seeking a reliable daily driver that doesn't compromise on style or functionality. Whether you're navigating city streets, cruising highways, or tackling unpredictable weather, this vehicle adapts to your lifestyle while keeping you connected, comfortable, and in control.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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905-984-XXXX

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905-984-5094

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$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2019 Kia Soul