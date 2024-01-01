Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Audi Q5 is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2020 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audis new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 32,859 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 367HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2020 Audi Q5

32,859 KM

Details Description

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Audi Q5

55 Progressiv - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q5

55 Progressiv - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,859KM
Used
VIN WA1G2AFY4L2089408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9828
  • Mileage 32,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2020 Audi Q5 is for sale today.

This 2020 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 32,859 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 367HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 144,748 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 91,468 KM $45,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Canyon SLE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 112,073 KM $26,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q5