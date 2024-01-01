Menu
<b>Premium Sound System, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors!</b> With good fuel economy and a luxurious interior, theres a lot to love about this Cadillac XT4. This 2020 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece. It steals the show on any road. All you need to do is sit back and let it speak for itself. This luxury crossovers technology, comfort and convenience features re-set expectations in the class, so expect you, your world and your vehicle to be more connected than ever. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 67,370 kms. Its black raven;jet black cinnamon accent in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our XT4s trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Sport XT4 adds style, convenience, and safety features like memory driver seat, hands free liftgate, interior ambient mood ligthing, blind spot monitoring, front and rear park assist, bigger and prettier wheels, sport pedals, gloss black grille and exterior accents, power folding side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, and illuminated door handles. Other amazing features include heated seats, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, 4.2 inch driver information display, passive keyless entry, remote start, dual zone automatic climate control, and forward collision mitigation with collision warning keeping you safe and comfy while you stay connected with an 8 inch CUE display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB ports for any device. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound System, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Android Auto, Apple Carplay. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$259.94</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven;jet Black Cinnamon Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5665A
  • Mileage 67,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Premium Sound System| Memory Seats| Hands Free Liftgate| Heated Seats| Heated Mirrors| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Cadillac XT4