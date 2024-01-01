Menu
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Leatherette Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Park Assist, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today. <br> <br>The Chevy Trax is a small SUV thats larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 75,898 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Traxs trim level is Premier. This top of the line Trax Premier is a fantastic choice as it comes fully loaded with larger aluminum wheels, a power sliding sunroof, Bose premium audio featuring a color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, cruise control and 4G WiFi capability. Additonal enhancements include leatherette seats that are heated in the front, a power driver seat, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat for better usability, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, rear park assist, remote keyless entry and blind spot monitoring plus much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2020 Chevrolet Trax

75,898 KM

Details Description

$24,398

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Premier

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$24,398

+ taxes & licensing

75,898KM
Used
VIN KL7CJRSB0LB318848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Leatherette Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Park Assist, SiriusXM

This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 75,898 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trax's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Trax Premier is a fantastic choice as it comes fully loaded with larger aluminum wheels, a power sliding sunroof, Bose premium audio featuring a color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, cruise control and 4G WiFi capability. Additonal enhancements include leatherette seats that are heated in the front, a power driver seat, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat for better usability, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, rear park assist, remote keyless entry and blind spot monitoring plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

$24,398

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2020 Chevrolet Trax