Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 199,945 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Bed Liner Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

