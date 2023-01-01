Menu
2020 Ford F-150

199,945 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT, Ext. Cab. 4X4, P. Seat, Center console

2020 Ford F-150

XLT, Ext. Cab. 4X4, P. Seat, Center console

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,945KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607310
  • Stock #: A64956
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP9LFA64956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely Equipped, V6, Ecoboost, 4X4, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Tilt, P. Seat, Adjustable Gas and Brake Pedals, P. Mirrors, Back-Up-Camera, Bluetooth, USB and AUX Input, Towing Package, Back Rack with strobe amber lights, Spray on Boxliner, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Sensors, Alloy Wheels, Only 199,945 kms, well maintained, Asking $27,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

