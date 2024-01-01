$17,798+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Sun & Safety Pkg
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$17,798
+ taxes & licensing
131,286KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LFXLU979505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9825
- Mileage 131,286 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 131,286 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Hyundai Elantra