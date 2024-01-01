$46,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
62,765KM
Used
VIN 5LM5J7XC0LGL14456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Rear Camera
This 2020 Lincoln Aviator is for sale today.
This all new Aviator brings a lot of new to an old name. Designed from the ground up to provide an all new and spectacular experience, this midsize SUV means to shake things up. With style and power as bold as its mission, this Lincoln Aviator is the addition your family needs. That family can rest assured of their safety with next generation driver assistance and safety features all wrapped up in a spectacularly luxurious interior. If you want the next big thing in mid size SUVs you need to get in this Lincoln Aviator. This SUV has 62,765 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Aviator's trim level is Reserve. This Lincoln Aviator shows you what Lincoln means with luxury by having a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, hands free power liftgate, heated steering wheel, hands free entry, remote start, memory seats and steering wheel, light touch door handles, Lincoln Connect with 10.1 inch display, voice activated navigation, smart device connectivity, and a Revel premium audio system with 14 speakers. If that isnt enough, get ready for impeccable style and safety with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, post impact braking, auto hold blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, a projected welcome mat, chrome upper grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, 20 inch aluminum wheels, adaptive suspension, driver selectable suspension modes, intelligent AWD, active grille shutters, paddle shifters, and engine idle start/stop, LED lighting with fog lights and automatic highbeams, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC0LGL14456.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2020 Lincoln Aviator