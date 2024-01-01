Menu
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class is for sale today.

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class is a modern, luxurious and dynamic compact with amazing capabilities. Highly advanced and filled with the latest in tech, this energetic and vibrant luxury compact is just as comfortable and enjoyable as its larger counterparts within the brand. A clean pure exterior design coupled with an opulent and minimalist approach to its interior, accentuates greatly to the new Mercedes Benz design philosophy of sensual purity.This sedan has 56,090 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN W1K3G4FB3LJ218785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,090 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class is for sale today.

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class is a modern, luxurious and dynamic compact with amazing capabilities. Highly advanced and filled with the latest in tech, this energetic and vibrant luxury compact is just as comfortable and enjoyable as its larger counterparts within the brand. A clean pure exterior design coupled with an opulent and minimalist approach to its interior, accentuates greatly to the new Mercedes Benz design philosophy of sensual purity.This sedan has 56,090 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

