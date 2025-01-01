Menu
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Elevate your daily drive with the 2020 Nissan KICKS SV - a sleek, tech-savvy crossover that packs a punch.</p><ul><li>Air conditioning to keep you cool</li><li>Cloth seats for maximum comfort</li><li>Adjustable steering wheel for your ideal driving position</li><li>Remote start so your car is ready when you are</li><li>Blind spot monitor and reverse camera for added safety</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>The 2020 KICKS SV delivers top-notch features to simplify your life on the road. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety tech, this crossover elevates every drive. Whether commuting, running errands, or embarking on a road trip, the KICKS SV provides the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience to make your journeys more enjoyable.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This crossover is designed for busy individuals who demand more from their vehicle. With its heated front seats, cruise control, and user-friendly infotainment system, the KICKS SV seamlessly integrates technology and creature comforts to improve your quality of life. Experience a new level of driving confidence and freedom with this exceptional Nissan model.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li></ul>

2020 Nissan Kicks

104,000 KM

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

13189049

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV3LL547576

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Elevate your daily drive with the 2020 Nissan KICKS SV - a sleek, tech-savvy crossover that packs a punch.

  • Air conditioning to keep you cool
  • Cloth seats for maximum comfort
  • Adjustable steering wheel for your ideal driving position
  • Remote start so your car is ready when you are
  • Blind spot monitor and reverse camera for added safety

The 2020 KICKS SV delivers top-notch features to simplify your life on the road. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety tech, this crossover elevates every drive. Whether commuting, running errands, or embarking on a road trip, the KICKS SV provides the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience to make your journeys more enjoyable.

This crossover is designed for busy individuals who demand more from their vehicle. With its heated front seats, cruise control, and user-friendly infotainment system, the KICKS SV seamlessly integrates technology and creature comforts to improve your quality of life. Experience a new level of driving confidence and freedom with this exceptional Nissan model.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2020 Nissan Kicks