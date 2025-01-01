$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your daily drive with the 2020 Nissan KICKS SV - a sleek, tech-savvy crossover that packs a punch.
- Air conditioning to keep you cool
- Cloth seats for maximum comfort
- Adjustable steering wheel for your ideal driving position
- Remote start so your car is ready when you are
- Blind spot monitor and reverse camera for added safety
The 2020 KICKS SV delivers top-notch features to simplify your life on the road. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety tech, this crossover elevates every drive. Whether commuting, running errands, or embarking on a road trip, the KICKS SV provides the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience to make your journeys more enjoyable.
This crossover is designed for busy individuals who demand more from their vehicle. With its heated front seats, cruise control, and user-friendly infotainment system, the KICKS SV seamlessly integrates technology and creature comforts to improve your quality of life. Experience a new level of driving confidence and freedom with this exceptional Nissan model.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Gaston's Auto Sales
