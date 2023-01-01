$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Sportback Komfort
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
19,846KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9814351
- Stock #: D8162
- VIN: WA1AAAFY3M2065773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,846 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
This 2021 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 19,846 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
