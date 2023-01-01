Menu
2021 Audi Q5

19,846 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

Sportback Komfort

2021 Audi Q5

Sportback Komfort

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,846KM
Used
  • Stock #: D8162
  • VIN: WA1AAAFY3M2065773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2021 Audi Q5 is for sale today.

This 2021 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 19,846 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



