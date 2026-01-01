$30,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 GMC Acadia
SLT
2021 GMC Acadia
SLT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,914KM
VIN 1GKKNULSXMZ147480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Premium Audio, SiriusXM, Climate Control, WiFi 4G, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2021 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 119,914 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. Upgrading to this GMC Acadia SLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with distinctive chrome accents, a large 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, unique aluminum wheels, a Bose premium audio system, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind zone detection, power and heated front seats with leather seating surfaces. Additonal features include LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, remote keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2021 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2021 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 119,914 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. Upgrading to this GMC Acadia SLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with distinctive chrome accents, a large 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, unique aluminum wheels, a Bose premium audio system, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind zone detection, power and heated front seats with leather seating surfaces. Additonal features include LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, remote keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ``Canada Value Pkg`` 89,026 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 174,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i w/Eyesight 80,134 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 GMC Acadia