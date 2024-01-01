Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2021 Kia Sorento is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2021 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 143,906 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2021 Kia Sorento

143,906 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Sorento

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
143,906KM
Used
VIN 5XYRKDLF8MG042473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,906 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Kia Sorento is for sale today.

This 2021 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 143,906 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks S - Low Mileage 19,515 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 45,518 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus IS 350 F-Sport NAV COOLED-SEATS ROOF HTD-SW for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2016 Lexus IS 350 F-Sport NAV COOLED-SEATS ROOF HTD-SW 103,779 KM $29,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento