$44,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
61,807KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2LMPJ8KP5MBL07401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,807 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi
This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today.
This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. With a smooth ride and unbeatable interior quality and feel, this 2020 Nautilus leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 61,807 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP5MBL07401.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today.
This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. With a smooth ride and unbeatable interior quality and feel, this 2020 Nautilus leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 61,807 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP5MBL07401.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2009 Pontiac G6 GT 98,182 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline ADAP-CC LEATH HTD-SW 127,805 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE 127,140 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Lincoln Nautilus