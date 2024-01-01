Menu
<b>Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi</b><br> <br> This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. With a smooth ride and unbeatable interior quality and feel, this 2020 Nautilus leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 61,807 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Nautiluss trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP5MBL07401 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP5MBL07401</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,807 KM

