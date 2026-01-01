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2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,602KM
VIN JN8AT3DDXMW311310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Gray 2t
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-Fi, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Camera, Wi-Fi, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2021 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 84,602 km. It's Boulder Gray 2t in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2021 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 84,602 km. It's Boulder Gray 2t in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Nissan Rogue