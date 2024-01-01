$21,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
84,551KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8DV5MY325938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance Tuning, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels
This 2021 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2021 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2021 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This sedan has 84,551 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR trim. It comes with 18 inch alloy wheels, tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, a power sunroof, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, heated steering wheel, a proximity key, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more.
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Nissan Sentra