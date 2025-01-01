$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT4
FWD Luxury FWD 4dr Luxury
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,649 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Cadillac XT4 FWD Luxury in elegant white is the epitome of front-wheel drive sophistication and handling. This SUV complements its striking exterior design with a modern, sleek profile and eye-catching alloy wheels that promise to turn heads wherever you go.
Step inside the cabin, and youre greeted by a refined black interior that radiates luxury. Enjoy top-notch comfort and style with features such as power seats, power windows, and remote start capabilities, making every journey a pleasure. The thoughtfully designed interior also includes heated front and rear seats as well as a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort in every season.
Technologically advanced, this Cadillac comes equipped with a suite of options such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, satellite radio, and a wi-fi hotspot. Safety and convenience are prioritized with features like brake assist and keyless entry, making every drive not only luxurious but also secure.
This versatile SUV is perfect for families and busy urbanites looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle. Whether youre commuting to work or planning a family road trip, the 2022 XT4 adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today for more information and see how this exquisite Cadillac can enhance your driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
