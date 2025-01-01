Menu
The 2022 Cadillac XT4 FWD Luxury in elegant white is the epitome of front-wheel drive sophistication and handling. This SUV complements its striking exterior design with a modern, sleek profile and eye-catching alloy wheels that promise to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside the cabin, and youre greeted by a refined black interior that radiates luxury. Enjoy top-notch comfort and style with features such as power seats, power windows, and remote start capabilities, making every journey a pleasure. The thoughtfully designed interior also includes heated front and rear seats as well as a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort in every season. Technologically advanced, this Cadillac comes equipped with a suite of options such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, satellite radio, and a wi-fi hotspot. Safety and convenience are prioritized with features like brake assist and keyless entry, making every drive not only luxurious but also secure. This versatile SUV is perfect for families and busy urbanites looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle. Whether youre commuting to work or planning a family road trip, the 2022 XT4 adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today for more information and see how this exquisite Cadillac can enhance your driving experience.

2022 Cadillac XT4

99,649 KM

$26,988

99,649 KM

FWD Luxury

FWD Luxury

99,649KM
VIN 1GYAZAR42NF110892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,649 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Cadillac XT4 FWD Luxury in elegant white is the epitome of front-wheel drive sophistication and handling. This SUV complements its striking exterior design with a modern, sleek profile and eye-catching alloy wheels that promise to turn heads wherever you go.
Step inside the cabin, and youre greeted by a refined black interior that radiates luxury. Enjoy top-notch comfort and style with features such as power seats, power windows, and remote start capabilities, making every journey a pleasure. The thoughtfully designed interior also includes heated front and rear seats as well as a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort in every season.
Technologically advanced, this Cadillac comes equipped with a suite of options such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, satellite radio, and a wi-fi hotspot. Safety and convenience are prioritized with features like brake assist and keyless entry, making every drive not only luxurious but also secure.
This versatile SUV is perfect for families and busy urbanites looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle. Whether youre commuting to work or planning a family road trip, the 2022 XT4 adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle. Contact our dealership today for more information and see how this exquisite Cadillac can enhance your driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

