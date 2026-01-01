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2022 Ford Edge
ST Line
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,361KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98NBA57903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted C
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, 4G WiFi, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2022 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!
This SUV has 87,361 km. It's Rapid Red Metallic Tinted C in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than exclusive styling, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, larger dark aluminum wheels, SiriusXM and a massive 12 inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect 4G LTE, heated ActiveX power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, this impressive SUV also includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, front fog lights, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, automatic emergency braking, a rear view camera and so much more!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J98NBA57903.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2022 Ford Edge is for sale today.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!
This SUV has 87,361 km. It's Rapid Red Metallic Tinted C in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than exclusive styling, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, larger dark aluminum wheels, SiriusXM and a massive 12 inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect 4G LTE, heated ActiveX power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, this impressive SUV also includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, front fog lights, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, automatic emergency braking, a rear view camera and so much more!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J98NBA57903.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2022 Ford Edge