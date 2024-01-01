$50,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve NAVIGATION |
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve NAVIGATION |
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,005
+ taxes & licensing
13,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5LMCJ2D96NUL32743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 80-1060D
- Mileage 13,988 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Black 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4D Sport Utility
Specifications:
- Engine: 2.0L I4
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
- Drivetrain: AWD
Features:
- 10 Speakers
- 19" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
- 3.81 Axle Ratio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS brakes
- Auto High-beam Headlights
Interior Features:
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power-adjustable Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
Safety Features:
- Dual Front Impact Airbags
- Dual Front Side Impact Airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist
- Knee Airbag
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment & Technology:
- Navigation System
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
- Radio: Lincoln Premium Audio System w/MP3
Exterior Features:
- Power Liftgate
- Roof Rack: Rails Only
- Auto-dimming Power Mirrors
Additional Information:
- Vehicle Mileage: [Insert Mileage]
- Color: Black
- Condition: Excellent
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 11 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!
AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
2012 Ford Focus CLEAN CARFAX | SELLING AS-IS!!! 192,256 KM $2,505 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Expedition Limited NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | MOONROOF 106,657 KM $47,005 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 Lariat 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL | TREMOR OFF ROAD PACKAGE | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR 114,012 KM $71,005 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$50,005
+ taxes & licensing
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
905-684-8791
2022 Lincoln Corsair