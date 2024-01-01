Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Black 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4D Sport Utility</strong></p> <p><strong>Specifications:</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L I4</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> AWD</li> </ul> <p><strong>Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li>10 Speakers</li> <li>19 Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels</li> <li>3.81 Axle Ratio</li> <li>4-Wheel Disc Brakes</li> <li>ABS brakes</li> <li>Auto High-beam Headlights</li> <!-- Add more features as needed --> </ul> <p><strong>Interior Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Dual Zone Climate Control</li> <li>Power-adjustable Front Seats</li> <li>Leather Steering Wheel</li> <!-- Add more interior features as needed --> </ul> <p><strong>Safety Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Dual Front Impact Airbags</li> <li>Dual Front Side Impact Airbags</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist</li> <li>Knee Airbag</li> <li>Low Tire Pressure Warning</li> <!-- Add more safety features as needed --> </ul> <p><strong>Entertainment & Technology:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Navigation System</li> <li>SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System</li> <li>Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System</li> <li>Radio: Lincoln Premium Audio System w/MP3</li> <!-- Add more entertainment and technology features as needed --> </ul> <p><strong>Exterior Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Roof Rack: Rails Only</li> <li>Auto-dimming Power Mirrors</li> <!-- Add more exterior features as needed --> </ul> <p><strong>Additional Information:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Vehicle Mileage: [Insert Mileage]</li> <li>Color: Black</li> <li>Condition: Excellent</li> <!-- Add more information as needed --> </ul> SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls <br/><br/> Dont Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 11 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Wont Last Long! <br/><br/> AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You wont be disappointed!

2022 Lincoln Corsair

13,988 KM

Details Description Features

$50,005

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve NAVIGATION |

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve NAVIGATION |

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 11053961
  2. 11053961
  3. 11053961
  4. 11053961
  5. 11053961
  6. 11053961
  7. 11053961
  8. 11053961
  9. 11053961
  10. 11053961
  11. 11053961
  12. 11053961
  13. 11053961
  14. 11053961
  15. 11053961
  16. 11053961
  17. 11053961
  18. 11053961
  19. 11053961
  20. 11053961
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,005

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
13,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D96NUL32743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 80-1060D
  • Mileage 13,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4D Sport Utility


Specifications:


  • Engine: 2.0L I4
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Drivetrain: AWD


Features:


  • 10 Speakers
  • 19" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
  • 3.81 Axle Ratio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS brakes
  • Auto High-beam Headlights




Interior Features:


  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Power-adjustable Front Seats
  • Leather Steering Wheel




Safety Features:


  • Dual Front Impact Airbags
  • Dual Front Side Impact Airbags
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist
  • Knee Airbag
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning




Entertainment & Technology:


  • Navigation System
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
  • Radio: Lincoln Premium Audio System w/MP3




Exterior Features:


  • Power Liftgate
  • Roof Rack: Rails Only
  • Auto-dimming Power Mirrors




Additional Information:


  • Vehicle Mileage: [Insert Mileage]
  • Color: Black
  • Condition: Excellent




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 11 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Focus CLEAN CARFAX | SELLING AS-IS!!! for sale in St Catharines, ON
2012 Ford Focus CLEAN CARFAX | SELLING AS-IS!!! 192,256 KM $2,505 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | MOONROOF for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Limited NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | MOONROOF 106,657 KM $47,005 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-250 Lariat 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL | TREMOR OFF ROAD PACKAGE | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Ford F-250 Lariat 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL | TREMOR OFF ROAD PACKAGE | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR 114,012 KM $71,005 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,005

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2022 Lincoln Corsair