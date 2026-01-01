$44,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Pro
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Pro Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Pro
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,476KM
VIN 3GTPUAEK0RG216023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2022 Honda Passport Touring Touring AWD 90,631 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE 290,919 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate Ultimate AWD 59,912 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2024 GMC Sierra 1500