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<span style=color:rgb 58 , 58 , 58 ><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. </strong></span>

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

27,476 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Pro

Watch This Vehicle
13992024

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Pro

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 13992024
  2. 13992024
  3. 13992024
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$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,476KM
VIN 3GTPUAEK0RG216023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-1235

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$44,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2024 GMC Sierra 1500