$44,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
46,571KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRS6H94RH212861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,571 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist
This 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid is for sale today.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 46,571 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V Hybrid's trim level is Touring. This top-of-the-line CR-V Touring features a punchy yet efficient powertrain, and also comes standard with inbuilt navigation, mobile device wireless charging, Wi-Fi tethering, and a premium Bose audio system. This CR-V Touring also features genuine perforated leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid is for sale today.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 46,571 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V Hybrid's trim level is Touring. This top-of-the-line CR-V Touring features a punchy yet efficient powertrain, and also comes standard with inbuilt navigation, mobile device wireless charging, Wi-Fi tethering, and a premium Bose audio system. This CR-V Touring also features genuine perforated leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 144,748 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie 91,468 KM $45,500 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon SLE 112,073 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2024 Honda CR-V