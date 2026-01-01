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2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$47,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,000KM
VIN 2GCUKDED0S1122945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
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Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
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833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$47,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500