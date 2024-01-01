$17,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Dodge Durango
Limited
2014 Dodge Durango
Limited
Location
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
905-401-9842
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
228,199KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RDJDG6EC980218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,199 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
What a nice family vehicle! Don't miss out on this one. Sold fully certified and reconditioned and for piece of mind we include a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty at no addition cost.
We DO NOT charge admin or safety fees!
Sale price is plus HST & Licensing
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autoplace
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 251,159 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 231,552 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 267,761 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Email Autoplace
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
Call Dealer
905-401-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplace
905-401-9842
2014 Dodge Durango