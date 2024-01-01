Menu
<p>What a nice family vehicle! Dont miss out on this one. Sold fully certified and reconditioned and for piece of mind we include a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty at no addition cost. </p><p>We DO NOT charge admin or safety fees!</p><p>Sale price is plus HST & Licensing  </p>

2014 Dodge Durango

228,199 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Durango

Limited

2014 Dodge Durango

Limited

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

905-401-9842

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

228,199KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG6EC980218

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,199 KM

What a nice family vehicle! Don't miss out on this one. Sold fully certified and reconditioned and for piece of mind we include a 6month or 10,000km powertrain warranty at no addition cost. 

We DO NOT charge admin or safety fees!

Sale price is plus HST & Licensing  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Autoplace

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplace

905-401-9842

2014 Dodge Durango