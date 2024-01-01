Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A really clean vehicle! Sold certified with a 6mont or 10,000km warranty (Max $3,000 per claim) </p><p>Price is plus HST & License fee only </p><p>We DO NOT charge admin fess or additional safety costs. </p>

2015 Nissan Murano

0 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

905-401-9842

  1. 1707849933
  2. 1707849933
  3. 1707849721
  4. 1707849721
  5. 1707849721
  6. 1707849721
  7. 1707849721
  8. 1707849721
  9. 1707849721
  10. 1707849721
  11. 1707849721
  12. 1707849721
  13. 1707849721
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1FN285305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

A really clean vehicle! Sold certified with a 6mont or 10,000km warranty (Max $3,000 per claim) 

Price is plus HST & License fee only 

We DO NOT charge admin fess or additional safety costs. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoplace

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL for sale in St Catherines, ON
2015 Nissan Murano SL 0 KM $16,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in St Catherines, ON
2014 Ford F-150 Limited 260,537 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Durango Limited for sale in St Catherines, ON
2014 Dodge Durango Limited 228,199 KM $17,800 + tax & lic

Email Autoplace

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplace

Autoplace

341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5

Call Dealer

905-401-XXXX

(click to show)

905-401-9842

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplace

905-401-9842

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano