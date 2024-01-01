$16,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Murano
SL
2015 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
905-401-9842
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1FN285305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A really clean vehicle! Sold certified with a 6mont or 10,000km warranty (Max $3,000 per claim)
Price is plus HST & License fee only
We DO NOT charge admin fess or additional safety costs.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autoplace
2015 Nissan Murano SL 0 KM $16,850 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 Limited 260,537 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Durango Limited 228,199 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Email Autoplace
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplace
341 Lake St, St Catherines, ON L2N 4H5
Call Dealer
905-401-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplace
905-401-9842
2015 Nissan Murano