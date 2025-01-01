Menu
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in St. Jacobs, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,641 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12657528

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,641KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1DR703388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,641 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan