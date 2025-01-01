$7,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Focus
SE
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Mose Martins Garage Limited
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
519-664-2281
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,539KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3F2XEL214772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,539 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA 144,868 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 155,641 KM SOLD
2013 Nissan Rogue SL 196,114 KM SOLD
Email Mose Martins Garage Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mose Martins Garage Limited
47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-664-XXXX(click to show)
519-664-2281
Alternate Numbers519-664-2010
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Mose Martins Garage Limited
519-664-2281
2014 Ford Focus