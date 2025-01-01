Menu
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in St. Jacobs, ON

2014 Ford Focus

173,539 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

SE

12838369

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0

519-664-2281

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,539KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3F2XEL214772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,539 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Mose Martins Garage Limited

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in St. Jacobs, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA 144,868 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in St. Jacobs, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 155,641 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in St. Jacobs, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue SL 196,114 KM SOLD

Mose Martins Garage Limited

Mose Martins Garage Limited

47 Northside Dr., St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-664-2281

Alternate Numbers
519-664-2010
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mose Martins Garage Limited

519-664-2281

2014 Ford Focus