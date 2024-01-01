$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
St. Marys Buick GMC
449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7
519-284-3310
Used
98,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU9DED5MG212341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 98,100 KM
