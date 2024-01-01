Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

168,352 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SR5

St. Marys Buick GMC

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

519-284-3310

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F12MX978486

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SG33977A
  • Mileage 168,352 KM

449 Queen St West, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B7

