2011 Volkswagen Eos ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 0 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10055475

10055475 Stock #: 519CRS994

519CRS994 VIN: WVWAD7AH5BV006145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 137,012 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Convertible Hardtop Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.