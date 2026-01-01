$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
134,280KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG5ER349618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 70702A
- Mileage 134,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 74,513 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 126,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid 73,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2014 Chrysler Town & Country