2014 Honda Civic

226,314 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
LX***VERY CLEAN *** Smokin Deal!

13102208

LX***VERY CLEAN *** Smokin Deal!

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,314KM
VIN 2hgfb2f45eh004463

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,314 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211

