2016 RAM 1500

98,411 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT0GS202671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-XXXX

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2016 RAM 1500