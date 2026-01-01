Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru Outback

197,558 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
13519643

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited & Tech Pkg

Location

Auto Haven

45025 Talbot Line, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3S7

(519) 207-1211

  1. 1769529895
  2. 1769529894
  3. 1769529895
  4. 1769529893
  5. 1769529893
  6. 1769529890
  7. 1769529894
  8. 1769529894
  9. 1769529892
  10. 1769529894
  11. 1769529891
  12. 1769529891
  13. 1769529895
  14. 1769529895
  15. 1769529893
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,558KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC1G3267595

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Haven

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 200,221 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda B-Series SE for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2010 Mazda B-Series SE 202,115 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 High Country for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 High Country 169,552 KM $60,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Haven

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Haven

Auto Haven

45025 Talbot Line, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(519) 207-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 207-1211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2016 Subaru Outback