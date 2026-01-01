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2017 RAM 1500
ST
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT2HS736345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 89,896 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2017 RAM 1500