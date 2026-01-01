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Used 2018 Ford Transit XLT | 8 Passenger | Cruise Control for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2018 Ford Transit

183,666 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Transit

XLT | 8 Passenger | Cruise Control

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14127457

2018 Ford Transit

XLT | 8 Passenger | Cruise Control

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

  1. 1779295640
  2. 1779295639
  3. 1779295638
  4. 1779295637
  5. 1779295633
  6. 1779295640
  7. 1779295637
  8. 1779295636
  9. 1779295639
  10. 1779295639
  11. 1779295638
  12. 1779295631
  13. 1779295633
  14. 1779295640
  15. 1779295638
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,666KM
VIN 1FMZK1CG5JKA81966

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 183,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519-633-2020

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519 Cars

519-633-2020

2018 Ford Transit