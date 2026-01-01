$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Ford Transit
XLT | 8 Passenger | Cruise Control
2018 Ford Transit
XLT | 8 Passenger | Cruise Control
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
183,666KM
VIN 1FMZK1CG5JKA81966
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 183,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 519 Cars
2018 Ford Transit XLT | 8 Passenger | Cruise Control 183,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof 87,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | Low KM | Heated Seats | Cruise Control 70,043 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 519 Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
519 Cars
519-633-2020
2018 Ford Transit