$32,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
59,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J93KBB58570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Class II Trailer Tow Pkg w/Trailer Sway Control, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
SEL AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
2019 Ford Edge