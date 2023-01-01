Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 8.99%. APPLY NOW AT 519CARS.COM

WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, ON DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN. OUR FINANCING SPECIALISTS WILL SECURE THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR YOUR CAR LOAN GUARANTEED! NO HASSLE, AUTO FINANCING APPROVALS CALL OUR FINANCING DEPARTMENT AT 5196332020 OR FILL OUT OUR ONLINE APPLICATION, WHICH WILL TAKE LESS THAN A FEW MINUTES TO SUBMIT AT 519CARS.COM/FINANCING. PLEASE NOTE, AT TIMES A DOWNPAYMENT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FINANCING BUT WE WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU TO GET YOU $0 DOWN CAR LOAN AT AN AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PAYMENT . HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED
CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

2019 Ford Escape

111,798 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | 4WD | Backup Camera | USB/AUX |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | 4WD | Backup Camera | USB/AUX |

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,798KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HD0KUB72386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour whtie
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 519CR1100
  • Mileage 111,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 519 Cars

Email 519 Cars

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape